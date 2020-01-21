Podcast: The US Government's $1B Plans to Beat Huawei
Light Reading editors Ray Le Maistre, Mike Dano and Phil Harvey discuss the latest legislation proposed by US Senators to kickstart the number and type of Huawei alternatives available to carriers around the world.
