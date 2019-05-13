Podcast: The Big 5G Event & Big 5G Questions

This "live" episode was recorded on Tuesday, May 7 at the Big 5G Event in Denver, Colo. After a few happy-hour refreshments, Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre and Phil Harvey were joined by two guests -- Light Reading's Mike Dano and US Ignite's Mari Silbey -- to sum up the state of 5G, why US cities are closely watching 5G deployments and what we can look forward to as 2019 rolls on.

The Light Reading podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading