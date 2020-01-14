Pivotal Commware Ships 5G mmWave Subscriber Unit

Pivotal Commware – the recognized pioneer of 5G mmWave technologies, systems and applications – has begun commercial shipment of its 28 GHz Pivotal Echo 5G subscriber repeater to a Tier 1 mobile network operator in the United States. The Echo 5G uses Holographic Beam Forming® (HBF) technology to deliver on the promise of 5G mmWave.

The Echo 5G accomplishes this using Pivotal’s patented HBF technology whose cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP) profile is significantly lower than phased array beamformers; specifically, an order of magnitude less cost, less than half the weight and less than one third the power consumption.

"Pivotal and its customers believe that the immersive 5G experiences people and businesses want in media, health, retail and so much more, are possible only with the massive bandwidth available at mmWave frequencies," said Brian Deutsch, CEO of Pivotal Commware. "Echo 5G has solved the mmWave indoor penetration challenge. Now, mmWave license holders worldwide can boost their service to its full potential."

Pivotal’s next product, an outdoor network repeater called Pivot 5G, will be introduced in the first half of 2020. Pivot 5G will address mmWave coverage challenges by capturing and redirecting mmWave signals from the 5G base station around obstacles like buildings. By extending the range of 5G base stations, Pivot 5G will reduce base station CAPEX, ongoing OPEX, siting costs and deployment time, while growing network coverage organically along with revenue.

