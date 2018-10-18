Phazr Readies 3GPP-Compliant 5G Gear for US & Europe

5G startup Phazr now has permission to sell its 5G infrastructure -- using the 3GPP New Radio standard -- in both Europe and the US.

Farooq Khan, co-founder and CEO of Allen, Texas-based Phazr, says that the company now has approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to sell its 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) -compliant 5G mobile equipment in the US, while in the European Union it now has Conformité Européenne (CE) approval.

"We are planning to ship in the second quarter of next year," Khan told Light Reading late Wednesday. The company is working with operators on trials of 5G. On the issue of trials, Khan said there is "one in the US, one in the UK."

The company has developed a system that can deliver a downlink connection on 28GHz millimeter wave spectrum, while the uplink runs over sub-6GHz frequencies. (See Phazr Set to Stun With High- & Low-Band 5G RAN?)

Aside from the standardized mobile system, Phazr is also offering a fixed wireless version of the infrastructure. Unlike the 3GPP-compliant version, it uses a WiFi modulation scheme to handle connections.

Khan says that the startup, formed in 2016, has 30 employees in Texas. The company also has a software team of more than 30 people in India.

Phazr is in the process of completing its series C round of funding by the end of this year. Khan says it will be in the $10 million to $20 million range.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading