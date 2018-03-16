Video

OrbTV: It’s a Wrap! Light Reading Recaps MWC 2018

3/16/2018
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief at Light Reading, and News Editor Iain Morris review major news announcements from MWC 2018, as well as a few surprises. In addition to 5G, Le Maistre and Morris also discuss news and industry progress around analytics, machine learning and automated processes.
