OrbTV: Heavy Reading: On the Rolling Road to 5G
3/13/2018
Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst at Heavy Reading, discusses industry forecasts for the 5G rollout with Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones. In addition, Brown addresses progress in 5G smartphone and device testing and development.
