OrbTV: Heavy Reading: On the Rolling Road to 5G

3/13/2018 | 11:46:04 AM

5G Smartphones



I did get to hold, and very briefly use, a prototype 5G tablet at MWC, running mmWave. It worked, which is promising and easily handled blocking from my body and hands as I moved around the room -- so very promising. But it was quite toasty-warm, verging on too hot, to hold. This underlines the point in the video that we need to be realistic on timelines.



Thanks for the interview Dan. And Pierre for shooting and editing.