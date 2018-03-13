Video

OrbTV: Heavy Reading: On the Rolling Road to 5G

Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst at Heavy Reading, discusses industry forecasts for the 5G rollout with Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones. In addition, Brown addresses progress in 5G smartphone and device testing and development.
Gabriel Brown
Gabriel Brown,
3/13/2018 | 11:46:04 AM
5G Smartphones
I did get to hold, and very briefly use, a prototype 5G tablet at MWC, running mmWave. It worked, which is promising and easily handled blocking from my body and hands as I moved around the room -- so very promising. But it was quite toasty-warm, verging on too hot, to hold. This underlines the point in the video that we need to be realistic on timelines.

Thanks for the interview Dan. And Pierre for shooting and editing.
