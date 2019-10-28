Video

Opening the Mobile Transport Toolbox for 5G

10/28/2019
Light Reading's Editor-in-Chief, Ray Le Maistre, interviews Infinera's Tim Doiron at the 2019 5G Transport and the Edge event to uncover the most interesting trends and new technologies in 5G mobile transport, including Infinera's revolutionary XR Optics technology optimized for point-to-multi-point applications.
