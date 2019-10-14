NXP Releases New 5G Processors That Work With O-RAN Alliance Specs

LOS ANGELES -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced a new series of Layerscape Access processors, designed for 5G Access Edge applications. These new Layerscape Access processors target a variety of deployment scenarios compliant with O-RAN Alliance specifications, including Central Units/Distributed Units (CU/DU), Radio Units (RUs), along with Integrated Small Cells and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) systems.

NXP Layerscape Access processors deliver unprecedented control over 5G-NR software architecture to support different network options. A primary challenge in 5G development is how to build-out the network infrastructure where there are a variety of architectures, spectrum, and evolving standards. With these new programmable, open-architecture, and scalable-Layerscape Access products, NXP helps deliver on the 5G promise.

NXP’s 5G End-to-End Communication Infrastructure Portfolio

From antenna-to-processor, NXP’s programmability, performance, and security products offer a flexible portfolio of 5G technologies that scale from 2x2 RU systems to mMIMO arrays to 100Gbps CU/DU platforms. These products include the NXP Airfast family of RF cellular multi-chip modules. To learn more visit, www.nxp.com/5G.

“NXP’s compelling end-to-end portfolio builds on NXP’s history of wireless solutions and industry leadership,” said Tareq Bustami, senior vice president and general manager of NXP’s Digital Networking Solutions. “We believe the uniquely programmable Layerscape Access baseband and integrated data converters offer the performance and flexibility required to enable rapid 5G deployments.”

Key Layerscape Access features:

Innovative, software-defined baseband processors with integrated programmable vector engines; supporting evolving standards and deployment configurations.

Advanced data converters deliver flexible sub-6GHz or mmWave 5G radio options, reduces bill-of-materials (BOM) cost, power, and complexity.

Zero I/F interface for low-power, flexible mix-and-match vendor transceiver options from sub-6GHz to mmWave.

New Layerscape Access Families:

LA1200 family – software-defined baseband processors for mmWave or sub-6GHz: RUs, Integrated Small Cells, and CPEs. These teraflop-class devices, with integrated forward error correction, are also ideal for DU offload applications.



LA9350 family – a cost-effective programmable baseband processor. This family addresses lower transceiver density 5G sub-6GHz and millimeter-wave markets such as RUs or enterprise and industrial applications.



LA9310 family – NXP’s most power-efficient software-defined baseband processors designed for 5G timing detection, aerospace, and defense applications

The new Layerscape Access processors are scheduled to sample to registered early access customers in Q1 2020. Proof of concept development platforms are available today.

