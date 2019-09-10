Nokia Touts 5G Patent Holdings

ESPOO, Finland -- Nokia today announced that it has declared more than 2,000 patent families to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) as essential for the 5G standard, reflecting its continuing leadership in cellular technology R&D and standardization.

The 5G standardization process is managed by 3GPP, a partnership of seven standards development organizations including ETSI. Within 3GPP, the technical specifications for 5G communications have been developed collaboratively, selecting the best technologies from those contributed by a range of innovators. Products which comply with the standard can work interoperably with those from other manufacturers, increasing consumer choice.

Driven by world-class inventions from across Nokia, including the renowned Nokia Bell Labs, Nokia has played a leading role in contributing technologies to 5G, working with the 3GPP organization to establish 5G standards and enabling the rollout of 5G networks. Nokia had a key role in driving the first set of globally interoperable 5G standards to completion with 3GPP Release 15, and is now contributing towards the next set of standards, Release 16. Through its research innovation and standardization leadership, Nokia ensured a 5G standard which could be easily implemented and enable faster initial deployments.

Nokia's 2,000th patent family declared for 5G includes US patent US9,338,785B2 and European patent EP2848055B1, describing an invention which provides network resources for smartphones, industrial devices and other equipment with different capabilities and expectations to access services with shorter latency, increased reliability and higher throughput. The inventors are based at Nokia Bell Labs in Aalborg, Denmark.

