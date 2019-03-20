Video

MWC19: Speaking the AI, 5G & IoT Language of Telcos

3/6/2019
Light Reading editors Kelsey Ziser, Ray Le Maistre and Mike Dano discussed all the important 5G topics from the InterDigital booth on the show floor at MWC19 in Barcelona. They covered millimeter wave spectrum, the thrills and danger of flying taxis and what the hell we're going to do with all the data that IoT devices will be throwing off as they get connected to faster and faster networks.
