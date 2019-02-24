Video

MWC19 Preview: 5G to the Edge, the Enterprise & Beyond

2/24/2019
Light Reading editors weigh in on a few big ideas and opportunities we expect to learn more about at MWC19 in Barcelona. Ray Le Maistre namechecks edge computing startups, Dan Jones folds in some 5G device talk, Mike Dano gets real about virtual reality, and Phil Harvey sees SD-WAN as a connectivity connection intersection between telcos and enterprise IT.
