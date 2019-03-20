Video

MWC19: EY on 5G, AI & Understanding Customers

3/12/2019
At MWC19, Tom Loozen, Global Telecoms Leader at EY, talks to Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser about how telcos can leverage key technologies and trends associated with 5G and AI to improve their service offerings and understand the needs of customers in different markets and verticals.
