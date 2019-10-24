|
MWC Los Angeles: When 5G Hits the Fan
10/24/2019
Light Reading's Mike Dano and Phil Harvey recap a few tidbits from MWC Los Angeles while the show is winding down. Mike drills down into Sprint's 5G expansion and opines on T-Mobile's 5G news. Phil points out that hyperconnectivity, security and scale are going to matter more as 5G networks are built, but few companies can handle that new reality. They both marvel at the lack of enterprise heavy hitters at a show that seemed to be all about touting big businesses as 5G catalysts.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
5G Security Strategy Considerations 5G Service Velocity & the Distributed Cloud Maximizing the Value of Edge Cloud Juniper & Ericsson – How can 5G live up to its potential? Helping Mobile Operators with 5G Network Deployments
Private 5G Networks for Industrial IoT Transforming the wireless edge to realize 5G’s full potential Boundless photorealistic mobile XR over 5G Breaking the wireless barriers to mobilize 5G NR mmWave Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency 5G for Industrial Automation
What Can Service Providers Do About 5G? MNO's Guide to Buying a 5G-Ready Next-Generation Firewall 7 Service Provider Insights on Securing 5G Networks During Commercial Deployment Implementing 5G Security: 5 Service Provider Priorities and Preferences Securing a 5G-Enabled World
5G Poll