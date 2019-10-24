MWC Los Angeles: When 5G Hits the Fan

Light Reading's Mike Dano and Phil Harvey recap a few tidbits from MWC Los Angeles while the show is winding down. Mike drills down into Sprint's 5G expansion and opines on T-Mobile's 5G news. Phil points out that hyperconnectivity, security and scale are going to matter more as 5G networks are built, but few companies can handle that new reality. They both marvel at the lack of enterprise heavy hitters at a show that seemed to be all about touting big businesses as 5G catalysts.