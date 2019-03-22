Video

MWC 2019: Ultra-Reliable 5G NR for Industrial IoT

3/22/2019
The next release of 5G (3GPP Rel. 16) will expand 5G NR to new verticals, unlocking innovation in industrial IoT with new capabilities, such as enhanced ultra-reliable low latency communication (eURLLC). Following up on last year's low latency 5G NR demonstration, we are demonstrating 99.9999% reliability in our over-the-air 5G testbed.
