MWC 2019: Ovum on the 5G Device Buzz

2/5/2019
Smartphone expert and Ovum senior analyst Daniel Gleeson says 5G devices, and foldable displays, will take center stage on device stands in Barcelona, but it will likely be 2020 at the earliest before Apple joins the 5G device fray.
