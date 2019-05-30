Motorola Launches Second 5G-Compatible Smartphone

NEW YORK CITY -- Motorola introduced the z4, its second smartphone compatible with its 5G snap-on module, which works with Verizon's millimeter wave 5G networks in Chicago and Minneapolis.

Motorola's latest smartphone uses the latest Android 9 "Pie" operating system. It features a 48 megapixel back-facing camera and a front-facing 25 megapixel camera. It features "Night Vision" software for improved low-light photography.

The z4 Unwrapped Moto's new z4 smartphone, part of the "most affordable 5G soloution out there."

The z4 will be priced at $499.99 retail, unlocked from any carrier network on 4G. It will be also available on Verizon from June 13, to those that switch to the carrier or add a new phone line, for $20.83 a month for 24 months. Customers can also buy the Moto 5G module for $199.99.

Verizon, for a limited time, won't charge the $10 upcharge for 5G to customers that buy both the z4 and Moto 5G Mod with its $80 a month Unlimited Beyond plan or $90 a month Unlimited Above plan.

5G Speed Tests Motorola shows off a 1.3Gbit/s download from Verizon's Chicago 5G network.

The 28GHz (and 39GHz) millimeter wave 5G Moto Mod was first released on April 3rd this year. Ookla speed tests have reported downloads of up to 1.3 Gbit/s, although this in limited areas in just Chicago and Minneapolis so far. Verizon says it will launch at another 20 5G cities this year.

Moto Modules on Display Motorola shows off some of its 16 modules. These include a 360 degree camera and speaker add-ons, as well as the snap-on 5G module.

Motorola's older V2 smartphone will also be updated to support the Moto 5G Mod this summer.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading