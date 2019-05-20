Video

MetTel's Fox: Enterprises Need to Find Business Case for 5G

5/20/2019
Many initial 5G deployments will be private networks on enterprise premises, and service providers will need to accommodate those needs, says MetTel CTO Ed Fox in conversation with Light Reading's Mitch Wagner. Also, Fox talks about how MetTel is going big on network functions virtualization (NFV).
