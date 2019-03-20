Video

Mathew Oommen Video: Telco Transformation – Combining all the Right Ingredients

3/11/2019
Mathew Oommen, president of Reliance Jio, shares how Jio is 5G-ready now, and how next-gen networks will leverage open networking and Open RAN architectures to take advantage of the benefits of a multi-vendor ecosystem. He also discusses why Radisys is the right company to enable the telco transformation to an open platform environment.
