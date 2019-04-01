LG U+ to Launch 'VR-Only App' in Line With 5G services

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korean mobile carrier LG U+ launches ‘virtual reality (VR) contents-exclusive application (app).’ As its 4th immersive media service after U+ Pro Baseball, U+ Golf, and U+ Idol Live, this will be the groundwork for providing new experiences to users with differentiated contents in the 5G (5th generation) mobile communication era.

The mobile carrier is reported to be launching a VR app along with the launch of the 5G smartphone in March. As a platform for VR contents, it is expected to contain many contents that can be enjoyed through HMD devices.

The representative content is a performance content such as ‘Cirque du Soleil’, which appeared on 5G advertisement. This work was produced exclusively for VR by Felix & Paul, a VR content company, shooting part of the circus and going through editing, and is provided by LG U+ with an exclusive contract.

In addition to this, the app will be composed of contents that maximizes visual stimulation and excitement, from concerts to sports, animations, dramas and many others. An official in the content field said, "LG U + has concluded agreements with domestic and overseas producers and is also investing in original contents."

The company aims to secure 5G loyal customers with differentiated services, such as VR apps. Last year, it attracted more subscribers by reorganizing U+ Pro Baseball and releasing U+ Golf.

SK Telecom and KT are also preparing mobile-based immersive media services in line with 5G commercialization. SK Telecom will upgrade ‘Social VR’, which was introduces last year, aiming at creating a collaborative work space where people can view documents and discuss in the virtual space beyond just viewing sports and performance contents. KT also intends to diversify the contents of ‘GIGA Live TV’, a personal VR service using an integrated HMD.

