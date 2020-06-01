Lenovo Announces Yoga 5G Laptop With Qualcomm Chip

LAS VEGAS -- At CES 2020 Lenovo continues its mission to deliver world firsts by unveiling a set of innovations that have the potential to transform lives, move industries forward and unveil new possibilities presented by our fast-paced era of connectivity. With a global vision to create smarter technology for all, today's announcements are not only smarter, but bring a faster and more foldable future to everyone, everywhere.

A fast future with 5G

With 5G set to continue disrupting the tech landscape and enable the likes of smart cities, smart infrastructure and smart IoT, Lenovo has launched the world's first 5G PC1 – for the first time bringing 5G connectivity to a premium computing experience beyond smartphone technology. The Yoga 5G is an ultra-portable 2-in-1 laptop and the first-ever PC powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8cx 5G Compute Platform. It delivers high-speed 5G network connectivity, that's up to 10 times faster than 4G, through a 5G service provider2 when on the move and reliable WiFi access at home.

The Yoga 5G will be available in Spring 20203, starting at US$1,499.

Foldable form factors

As the leader in bringing new form factors to market, Lenovo has once again transformed the laptop with the world's first foldable PC, the ThinkPad X1 Fold. Using engineering excellence and customer insights to fundamentally re-think the portable form factor, the revolutionary new ThinkPad is built from a combination of lightweight alloys and carbon fiber and covered in a leather folio cover. With the durability and reliability expected from the ThinkPad brand, the X1 Fold is a fully functional laptop PC with a 13.3-inch folding OLED display and weighs less than 2.2 pounds/1kg. It adapts to users' needs as they can seamlessly morph through multiple orientations from a compact footprint into a fully flat display. The X1 Fold is just one product that's part of Lenovo's wider commitment to a foldable future that includes the recently announced motorola razr.

The X1 Fold will be available from mid-2020, starting at US$2,4993 – find out more here.

Redefining personal productivity

As the lines between laptop and smartphone usability come closer together and the next generation workforce frequently multitask across devices, Lenovo has launched ThinkBook Plus – a laptop with an innovative e-ink display on the cover to improve productivity and focus. The display can be used to create illustrations and take notes with the Precision Pen, at the same time as receiving essential notifications when the lid is closed. The device is a new kind of laptop that provides innovative features and functions to help users maximize their multitasking efficiency.

The ThinkBook Plus will be available from March 2020, starting at US$1,1993.

Portability + simplicity

A Chromebook is a computer that runs on Chrome OS—an intuitively simple, speedy, and more secure operating system. The new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is one of the lightest and thinnest Chromebooks in the world with a long battery life of up to 10 hours.4 The new Chromebook has minimalist design and optional USI stylus5 for intuitive handwriting, low-latency notetaking and figure drawing and a full-featured 2-in-1 detachable Chromebook it perfectly combines portability with simplicity.

The IdeaPad Duet Chromebook will be available from May 2020, starting at US$279.99.

Upgrading the smart home

Building on the success of the Lenovo Smart Clock and Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo is bringing its smart home expertise to a new category with the launch of the Lenovo Smart Frame. The Smart Frame features a screen burnished with a matte screen finish and anti-glare layer meaning that images can be marveled at and viewed at any brightness setting or time of day. Its color tone sensor adjusts the picture's brightness in accordance with the ambient light in the room for a more natural and aesthetic viewing experience, making it ideal for any room in the house where those long-forgotten travel photos can be rediscovered and shared. A range of hand gestures can be used to play, continue or pause the photo slide or video.

The Lenovo Smart Frame will be available from August 2020, starting at US$399.

Lenovo