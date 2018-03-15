|
Keysight Discusses the Challenges & Promise of 5G
5G promises to change the way we live, work and play in dramatic ways. New high-bandwidth, low-latency applications – particularly IoT, autonomous driving and immersive experience applications – will enable things that we haven't even conceived of yet. After all, who could have imagined that 4G would lead to ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft? But in order to make sure people get what they want from 5G, the industry needs to deliver on that promise. Will Sitch, director of industry and solutions marketing at Keysight, discusses the evolution and promise of 5G.
Educational Resources
