Key Takeaways From 5G World

6/12/2019
Light Reading's Iain Morris and Ray Le Maistre discuss some of the key issues – spectrum allocation, Verizon's progress, the impending UK ruling on Huawei, uptake in South Korea – from the first morning of the 5G World event in London.
