Interview With Abdul Wahab, Cluster Business Head

Abdul Wahab and Vineet Anshuman categorically line out how Tata Communications Transformation Services' global experience in network transformation is enabling and accelerating the digital transformation journey of telcos globally at NVSDN Americas 2019 in Dallas.

Abdul talked about TCTS's strong next-generation service portfolio, ranging from network virtualization to network security, and the success stories around it. Vineet explained more about 5G readiness services and major NFV adoption barriers of interoperability, single SLA adherence, defining security standards for multi-vendor VNFs and the skills gap.

This content is sponsored by Tata.