Intel Promises 5G Laptops With Sprint in 2019

Get ready for the "always connected" PC -- using 5G -- coming from Intel and Sprint in 2019.

Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) announced the 5G move at the Computex show in Taipei, Taiwan. Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) now says it will sell the computers in 2019. Sprint is expected to start to offer mobile 5 services in the first half of 2019. (See 5G in the USA: A Post-BCE Update.)

Intel is expecting that its "Goldridge" multi-frequency 5G modem will start shipping in commercial devices mid-2019. 5G PCs and laptops are expected from Acer Inc. , AsusTek Computer Inc. , Dell Technologies (Nasdaq: DELL), HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) for sale, by Sprint and more. (See Intel Readies Multi-Use 5G Modems to Compete With Qualcomm.)

Intel has made no secret of its desire to be a player in the 5G era. It expects to support everything from 5G smartphones. Laptops will be easier to support with 5G life, offering more space for 5G chipsets, and better battery life. (See Intel Gets Serious About 5G Testing and Intel Wants to Be a 5G Player.)

Offering laptops with integrated 5G should also help Sprint to forward its enterprise ambitions with the next-generation wireless technology in the near-future. (See BCE 2018 Keynote: Sprint Business President Jan Geldmacher on 5G.)

