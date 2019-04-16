Video

IHS Markit: Huawei Is No.1 in Global 5G Market

4/16/2019
Stephane Teral, Technology Fellow from IHS Markit, spoke to Light Reading group's Jamie Davies about the global 5G market: 'If you look at the dynamics of the 5G market, Huawei is in the driver's seat and is No. 1.'
