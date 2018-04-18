Huawei's First 5G Smartphones Will Arrive in Q3 2019

Huawei is expected to launch its first 5G smartphone in the third quarter of 2019. The timing is in line with expectations of the arrival of initial Chinese next-generation networks but behind the anticipated launch of the very first 5G smartphones.

Despite Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd chairman Eric Xu's comments this week that operators and governments "regarded 5G too highly," the vendor, which is the third-largest smartphone supplier in the world -- after Samsung Corp. and Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) -- still plans to be relatively early in delivering 5G smartphones. (See 5G Won't Solve Everything, Warns Huawei Boss.)

The timing appears to track with the expected launch of initial 5G networks in Huawei's domestic market. China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE: CHL) is expected to start 5G 3.5GHz network rollout in the second half of 2019.

The very first 5G smartphone launches are expected early in 2019, according to US silicon vendor Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) (See Qualcomm Sets Out Its 5G Stall for 2018.)

As CounterPointTR partner Neil Shah notes on Twitter, however, Huawei is developing its own chipset for its 5G smartphone:

Big news:



First @Huawei 5G smartphone with its own 5G chipset coming in 2H 2019. Which mostly points to the Mate series.#HAS2018 pic.twitter.com/8k5qThGEmp — Neil Shah (@neiltwitz) April 17, 2018

The vendor can be expected to sell the device in China and Europe, as both will operate 3.5GHz next-gen networks. But Huawei smartphones are increasingly being shut out of the US market because of government pressure. (See Best Buy to Drop Huawei in Another Blow to US Ambitions – Report.)

The pressure is likely to mount as the first 5G networks arrive, as the Trump administration fears losing ground to the Chinese on the next-generation technology [Ed. note: And everything else.]. (See Has China Really Opened Up a 5G Gap? )

