Huawei Releases Telco Cloud Networking Solution

At MWC 2019, Huawei announced the release of the Telco Cloud Networking Solution. This solution delivers the highest-density 400G data center network in the industry and enables carriers to offer innovative services — empowering 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Virtual Reality (VR) over a flexible network architecture. With support for automatic and large-scale management of services, clouds, and networks, the solution shortens the Time-To-Market (TTM) by 75% for new services and reduces operating expenses.

5G has become a reality. Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC), and massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC), which are three typical 5G scenarios, place higher requirements on networks. With the advent of 4k/8k, VR videos and games, along with trends such as enterprise cloudification, telecom networks must provide high bandwidth, deterministic low latency, and agility.

Huawei’s Telco Cloud Networking Solution provides the flexibility for changes in architecture, services, management, and traffic models in order to support the latest services enabled by 5G. This solution transforms carriers with an ultra-broadband, simplified, intelligent, secure, reliable, and open telco cloud network.

1. “Service + cloud + network” automation

Services and clouds drive on-demand network creation and adjustment. The SDN controller supports multi-DC centralized management and automatic creation of network resources such as Data Center Networks (DCNs), security devices, Data Center Interconnect (DCI), and WAN. This greatly improves management efficiency and eliminates network complexity brought about by carrier network transformation and in-depth ICT convergence, shortens the TTM of new services by 75%.

2. Large-scale management capabilities and simplified distributed multi-DC architecture

The SDN controller manages a large number of DCs and NEs (including DC-GW routers, firewalls, and spine/leaf switches), which is ten times the industry average.

3. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based security protection

Through proactive defense and automatic management of security policies, this solution implements automatic and full-lifecycle management of security policies, responds to security policies in minutes, and detects threat types two times faster than the industry average.

4. Large-capacity networking capabilities

Huawei provides the industry’s first end-to-end 400G DC network architecture to meet continuous network evolution over the next five to ten years.

Sun Jianping, Director of the Huawei datacom solution, said: “Currently, Huawei has cooperated with more than 30 carriers in the telco cloud NFV/SDN field. In the future, we will continue to make investments and join forces with more customers to achieve network transformation and attain joint business success.”

