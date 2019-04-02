Huawei Microwave Wins Aegis Graham Bell Award

INDIA -- Aegis Graham Bell Award 2019 announced Huawei as winner for the “Innovative Telecom Solution” category for the “5G Microwave Solution” - a breakthrough in resolving bottleneck of large bandwidth, precise synchronization and lowest latency. This marks the third consecutive win of the eminent Aegis Graham Bell Award for Huawei for revolutionizing the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) landscape in India with its innovative and pioneering technology solutions.

Huawei Microwave Awarded the Prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award 2019 in 'Innovative Telecom Solution’ category Innovative features introduced by Huawei 5G Microwave, an industry first solution, will allow a more efficient use of the spectrum per link basis with Carrier Aggregation (CA), higher modulations, Multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) , Super Dual Band ( SDB ) & ultra-low latency. The 5G Microwave solution effectively meets bandwidth , synchronization and latency requirements of 5G networks, increases delivery efficiency, reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) of network construction up to 30% and supports future evolution with capabilities to facilitate smooth and gradual evolution to 5G networks. It also boasts 5G-oriented features such as the innovative CA ODU (outdoor unit), modular antenna, SDB, ultra-low latency and high-power ODU. This helps customers quickly recover their investments and is a very good alternative to fiber requirements, especially for 5G till 5G penetration increase in the country. By improving mobile broadband coverage, more users can enjoy 5G services in the future.

Commenting on the win, Mr. Jay Chen, CEO, Huawei India, said, “This award is a testament to our commitment towards developing innovative technologies that effectively support operators’ new service development and expand the business blueprint in the upcoming 5G scenarios. As we steer forward in the 5G era, we will continue to collaborate with operators and empower them with future-oriented and top-value technologies that bring global network development to everyone and help build a fully connected, intelligent world.” Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) has been promoting innovations and entrepreneurship in ICT domain. AGBA has been rewarding those who made outstanding contribution in these fields since 8 years with a vision to foster and stimulate innovators, for India to become a nucleus of innovations.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd