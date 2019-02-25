Huawei, LG U+ Announce Commercial 5G Network

BARCELONA -- At the eve of 2019 Mobile World Congress, South Korean carrier LG Uplus and Huawei jointly announced the establishment of the Gbps 5G commercial network. The two sides have completed the deployment of more than 10,000 sites. LG Uplus and Huawei also cooperate to demonstrate the ultra-HD video and VR services based on 5G networks and enable new 5G commercial applications.

At the LG booth in MWC2019, LG Uplus and Huawei will jointly demonstrate 5G network services. As an important application of eMBB, VR will become a mainstream service in the 5G era and has been widely recognized by global carriers. Cloud VR will become a killer application. On January 22, 2019, LG Uplus showcased the world's first 5G Cloud VR-based game. It fully leveraged the capabilities of 5G broad bandwidth and low latency, and won high praise from onsite media and customers.

Huawei's 5G products are mature in commercial use and have been widely recognized in the industry. They support large-scale 5G commercial deployment in the world. On February 25, 2019, Huawei will release a full-scenario 5G commercial system to provide a simplified 5G solution, including network simplification, simplified architecture, simplified site, low power consumption, and simplified O&M. Huawei helps customers reduce deployment costs, support fast commercial deployment, and build the best 5G network. In Seoul, South Korea, LG Uplus collaborated with Huawei to deploy 5G base stations over 10,000 sites. Huawei 5G AAU is deployed on the network to provide continuous coverage of 5G network. The average data rate of Golden Cluster in Gangnam District exceeds 900Mbps, which provides customers with stable and high-performance. This also demonstrates the excellent performance of Huawei's 5G products.

LG Uplus in South Korea and Huawei have been firmly engaged in 5G cooperation, jointly promoting the 5G commercialization process, and dedicated to providing the best mobile service experience for users.

