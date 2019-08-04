Huawei Launches Industry's First Intelligent Metro Router for 5G & Cloud Era: NetEngine 8000 Series

PARIS -- At the MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress 2019, Huawei launches the industry's first intelligent metro router series - NetEngine 8000, to meet diversified services and massive connections required in the 5G and cloud era. Huawei NetEngine 8000 series can help building a simplified and intelligent metro network - one converged transport, ultra-large capacity, end-to-end SRv6, and full-lifecycle automation.

GSMA prediction indicates that 5G network coverage will reach 40%, number of 5G mobile connections will reach 1.36 billion, and 1.3 billion people will use 5G services by 2025. Gartner's forecast shows that the number of global IoT connections will reach to 2.5 billion by 2021.

With the explosive growth driven by 5G, cloud VR/AR, and enterprise private lines services, metro networks are facing on the significant challenges:

10GE metro cannot meet the 10-fold traffic growth over the next five years

Today’s metro network can not support 1000-fold increase in the number of connections, fueled by IoT and video services.

Low efficient network operation cannot address the proactive O&M and intelligent automation for cloud services.

The 5G and cloud era is now. IP network is a fundamental for 5G infrastructure. Ultra large bandwidth and application-level SLA are required in order to offer massive connectivity services for 5G vertical industries. The intelligent and all-service-in-one metro network is becoming an industry trend. The three key characteristics of metro network in 5G and cloud era are: simplified network, intelligent connectivity, and committed high availability. Kevin Hu, President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, said: "Years of IP industry experiences have enabled Huawei to innovatively develop an industry’s 1st intelligent metro router with the largest capacity, SRv6-ready, and full-lifecycle intelligent automation. Huawei is leading the intelligent IP networks.

New platform: the industry’s largest capacity with 14.4T/slot, and all-service in one

NetEngine 8000 series provides the largest capacity with 14.4T/slot, which is 1.5 times of the industry average and the highest density in the industry - up to 36 x 400GE ports or 72 x 100GE ports. NetEngine 8000 series is a true compact design – the powerful heat dissipation and efficient power supply and the converged platform with SR, PE, and DC-GW together in order to simplify network site and reduce costs.

New protocol stack: Support SRv6 for intelligent connectivity with the first commercial deployment

The NetEngine 8000 series offer the SRv6 capability, which can effectively cope with the massive connections, provides better user experience, and help operators achieve smooth evolution from MPLS to SRv6. SRv6 is based on native IPv6 and meets requirements of massive connections. SRv6 also provides the various expansion capabilities to implement automatic cross-domain connection and minute-level service provisioning, achieving one-click connect to cloud of service configurations, performing service awareness with the tenant/app level SLA assurance.

New Way of Operation: Full lifecycle automation

The NetEngine 8000 series use Network Cloud Engine (NCE) to establish intelligent connections - a new O&M system with high availability to implement full-lifecycle automation. NCE + SRv6 can implement 50ms protection, minute-level traffic optimization, second-level fault identification, and minute-level fault locating for any topology. It significantly improve network availability and help operators expand their business in vertical industries in the 5G and cloud era.

Finally, Kevin Hu emphasized: "Huawei launches the NetEngine 8000 series - the intelligent metro routers for the 5G and cloud era, and is leading intelligent IP networks."

