Huawei in 'Early' Talks to License Its 5G Tech to a 'Couple' of US Companies

MWC Los Angeles -- Huawei has reiterated that it is in early talks to license its 5G technology to US 5G players.

"We actually are in early discussions with a couple of players -- very early discussions," said Tim Danks, Huawei's vice president risk Management and partner relations, said on the stage at Light Reading's 5G transport breakfast on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to Light Reading after the roundtable discussion, Danks added that discussions with what he simply described as "5G players" are in the "very early stages" right now.

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei told Reuters on September 26 that Huawei was willing to license its 5G technology to a US company in order to alleviate American security concerns about the Chinese company.

This came after a major crisis unfolded earlier this year when the US government banned US suppliers from selling to Huawei, after years of security concerns about the Chinese firm.

On May 16, President Trump's Commerce Department forbade US companies from doing business with China's Huawei. Light Reading has reported US public companies have acknowledged that this has cost them at least $435 million in the second quarter of 2019. The true financial cost of the ban to American companies is unknown but undoubtedly much more.

Huawei now says that it is no longer using US components in its telecoms equipment after the May ban. The company's chief security officer in the US, Andy Purdy, claims that around 40,000 US jobs could be at stake because of the ban, although the Trump administration has started to issue waivers to some US suppliers.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading