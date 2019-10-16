Huawei, HKT & GSA Tackle Indoor 5G

ZURICH -- During the 2019 Global Mobile Broadband Forum, Huawei, HKT, and GSA jointly release the Indoor 5G Scenario Oriented White Paper. This white paper describes indoor services in the 5G era and the requirements of different services for 5G networks. It also elaborates on the indoor 5G network planning and construction ideas that holistically take into account the characteristics of buildings and services in key scenarios such as stadiums, hospitals, and transportation hubs.

The Indoor 5G Scenario Oriented White Paper states that 4G has changed people's lives, but 5G is set to change societies. Building on 4G, 5G provides richer services and further extends industry boundaries. It is predicted that 80% of data traffic will occur indoors in the future. 5G provides basic data services and importantly, more applications for life, business, and industry. 5G will make people's work, lives, and travel more convenient and intelligent, by means of automatic driving, remote holographic conferences, remote VR, and immersive sports events or entertainment programs. 5G can help enterprises improve production efficiency and build smart production systems, such as smart factories and smart hospitals. For industry applications, 5G can help governments achieve efficient social governance.

Joe Barrett, the President of GSA said: "5G will be closely related to vertical industries, which were completely independent of each other in the past. For example, in the future, 5G will become a vital part of smart building property infrastructure, just as important as water, electricity, and gas, and will become the core of smart city evolution."

To download the Indoor 5G Scenario Oriented White Paper, visit the following website: https://carrier.huawei.com/~/media/CNBGV2/download/products/servies/Indoor-5G-Scenario-Oriented-White-Paper-en.pdf

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd