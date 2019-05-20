|
How to Tackle the Three Dimensions of 5G Mobile Transport
5/20/2019
5G is a game changer for mobile operators with major challenges in three dimensions – operational, technical and commercial. The mobile transport network must evolve to address these challenges. New capabilities in microwave, fronthaul and cell site routing are required to enable new use cases with edge computing, new network architectures like ERAN and CRAN, fiber constraints, new protocols and interfaces (eCPRI), densification, support for network timing and synchronization, IPSec and more within the transport network, all with ever higher capacities and reduced latency. Superior RAN performance requires a superior transport network now more than ever. Service providers need purpose-built tools in their tool chest across router, optical and microwave mobile transport solutions – delivering ubiquitous, high-capacity 5G and 4G connectivity across cities, suburban areas and remote, rural spaces. Listen to Shane McClelland discuss these topics with Heavy Reading analyst Sterling Perrin.
