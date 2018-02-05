|
Ground-Breaking Tech in Tel Aviv: LR's Israel Tour 2018
On Light Reading's annual trip to Tel Aviv, Editor-in-Chief Ray Le Maistre visited with companies preparing operators for the transformation from legacy to next-gen technologies like #SDN, #5G, #NFV and #IoT. Ori Gerstel, CTO of Sedona Systems, shared his company's latest insights into optical network management. We met with RAD's Ilan Tevet to talk about the maturity of SDN and NFV. ECI Telecom's Moshe Shimon discussed the importance of the transport layer in the 5G revolution. Ceragon CEO Ira Palti discussed new products around microwave wireless backhaul. Altair, a chip company recently acquired by Sony, is working on new silicon products for IoT. Starhome Mach, which helps operators make money from roaming, announced that they are branching into new business areas. And Light Reading Head of Video Daniel T. Allen discussed some exciting developments in the mobility and transportation space, which will be explored further in an upcoming piece for The Connected Car (www.theconnectedcar.com). Israeli startups like Here Mobility and Innoviz have already received significant investments from foreign automakers and venture funds like Maniv Mobility.
