Google's Joshi: 5G Opportunities Will Be Huge for Women in Comms

Prajakta Joshi, senior product manager and telco networking lead with Google Cloud, says 5G deployments will provide huge opportunities for women in comms. However, Joshi says women may face challenges in accessing these new job opportunities and will need to expand their skills to address new opportunities in technologies, such as cloud and open source. Joshi says no one person will possess every skill to fully address the 5G market; employees should break down silos and actively collaborate with other teams and departments.