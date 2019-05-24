Video

Gaining the Edge: 5G & the Future of Data Center Interconnect

5/24/2019
As 5G gains momentum, many are wondering what impact it will have on the data center industry. Find out how 5G will transform data center infrastructure and how the industry will evolve to support robust network architectures and the need for powerful edge computing.
