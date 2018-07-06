Former Qualcomm Execs Start 5G-Focused Startup

Dan Jones
6/7/2018
50%
50%

Former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs -- joined by other ex-execs from the chipmaker -- has started a new venture called XCOM.

Jacobs, who resigned as Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM)'s executive chairman in March 2018, is joined by former Qualcomm CTO Matt Grob and ex-president Derek Aberle. XCOM is based in San Diego, Calif., and says it is "inventing and investing to propel the next wireless revolution." (See Qualcomm Drops Jacobs From Board After Bid Chatter.)

"We have a set of ideas for future wireless technologies that we are going to innovate and drive forward," Grob told the San Diego Union Tribune. "We already have some level of interest in that, and expect more as we become more public."

Jacobs, meanwhile is still trying to raise money to bid on Qualcomm itself, even though that is considered a stretch by many on Wall Street. (See Ex-Qualcomm CEO Jacobs Plots Bid for Company – Reports .)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(2)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
DanJones
50%
50%
DanJones,
 User Rank: Blogger
6/7/2018 | 4:49:21 PM
Re: Too late
I tend to agree, but they haven't actually said they're doing a pure-play modem company yet...
TV Monitor
50%
50%
TV Monitor,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
6/7/2018 | 4:10:53 PM
Too late
It's too late to start a 5G modem chip company today, given the amount of engineering talents and patents involved to design a proper 5G modem that also supports LTE and WCDMA.(I am skipping on CDMA/GSM).

Look at how even a company like Intel is struggling on 5G modems.
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
5G Poll
Twitter Feed