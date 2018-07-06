Former Qualcomm Execs Start 5G-Focused Startup

Former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs -- joined by other ex-execs from the chipmaker -- has started a new venture called XCOM.

Jacobs, who resigned as Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM)'s executive chairman in March 2018, is joined by former Qualcomm CTO Matt Grob and ex-president Derek Aberle. XCOM is based in San Diego, Calif., and says it is "inventing and investing to propel the next wireless revolution." (See Qualcomm Drops Jacobs From Board After Bid Chatter.)

"We have a set of ideas for future wireless technologies that we are going to innovate and drive forward," Grob told the San Diego Union Tribune. "We already have some level of interest in that, and expect more as we become more public."

Jacobs, meanwhile is still trying to raise money to bid on Qualcomm itself, even though that is considered a stretch by many on Wall Street. (See Ex-Qualcomm CEO Jacobs Plots Bid for Company – Reports .)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading