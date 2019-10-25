Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Allison Kirkby heads back over the bridge; ARM plans to continue doing business with Huawei; Q3 revenue falls at Proximus and KPN.

Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, said it "warmly welcomed these commitments," adding that in the light of the agreement it would no longer propose to include coverage requirements in its forthcoming auction process

And outside the industry, the proposals have also received the tweed-jacketed backing of the Country Land and Business Association, whose deputy president, Mark Bridgeman, said: "This announcement will be welcomed by everyone who lives or works in the countryside. We have been hugely frustrated at the lack of progress in improving mobile reception to date, but the legal coverage obligations now put on operators to improve the situation, through the delivery of a Single Rural Network, will ensure demonstrable improvements over the next few years for rural communities."