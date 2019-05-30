Eurobites: 'Sick' Day for EE as 5G Switch Is Flipped in UK

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia and Telecom Italia claim European data speed record; Brits' online angst; Colt calls on ADVA for Ethernet encryption.

Stormzy keeps it real. Well, fairly real.

Then, this morning, viewers of the BBC Breakfast TV show were able to watch the BBC's technology correspondent report on the launch of the 5G network via that very network, though he acknowledged that things didn't go to plan initially because test runs on the network had used up the monthly data allowance on his 5G phone! Specialized 5G modems were connected to the TV news cameras, relaying the pictures the couple of miles from London's Covent Garden to New Broadcasting House. (See BT & the Unbearable Lightness of 5G-ing and BT Lines Up Western Vendors to Replace Huawei as 5G Goes Live.)