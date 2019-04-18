Eurobites: Orange Lifts Lid on 5G-Fest

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Huawei promises 'no backdoors' to Germany; ADVA advances in Q1; EU lawmakers back WiFi standard for connected cars.
Orange has announced a number of joint 5G projects with French companies that it hopes will demonstrate the versatility of the coming technology. With carmaker Renault (and help from Ericsson) Orange will work on connected-car development, looking at how 5G can facilitate communications between vehicles and their environment; with rail company SNCF (and Nokia) it is conducting an experiment that will provide a 5G-based HD video download service at Rennes train station; with manufacturer Lacroix it is exploring how 5G can play a part in the company's prototype "factory of the future"; and with Schneider Electric it will evaluate 5G's role in industrial production processes.
First-quarter revenues at Germany's ADVA climbed 6.3% year-on-year to €128.1 million (US$144 million). Operating income improved from the operating loss of €0.4 million ($0.45 million) in the year-ago quarter to a profit of €0.9 million ($1.01 million) this time around. Looking ahead, ADVA expects second-quarter revenues to be in the range €130 million-€140 million ($146 million-$157 million) and a pro forma operating income of between 2% and 5% of revenues.
EU lawmakers have backed the WiFi-based standard for connected cars, which will please Volkswagen and Renault but annoy the hell out of several other carmakers, not to mention telecom giants such as Ericsson, Huawei and Deutsche Telekom. As Reuters reports, the proposals favoring WiFi could still be blocked by the European Council. (See Volkswagen Plan Is Latest 5G Car Wreck for German Telcos.)
Facebook has banned a number of UK-based organizations and individuals from its platform, in a move that sees the social media giant continue its move from being a "dumb pipe" to a company that takes some responsibility for the content it facilitates -- and making the subjective judgements that such a stance entails. As the BBC reports, the British National Party, Britain First and the English Defence League are among the unsavory types being permanently "snoozed."