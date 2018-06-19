Eurobites: Nokia, Orange Trial Cloud RAN in Poland

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: AI and the creative industries; BT goes deeper into fintech; faster broadband for rural Nottinghamshire; Telenor reshuffles execs in Asia.
Nokia and Orange (NYSE: FTE) have completed a trial of Cloud RAN technology in Poland, seeking to showcase how the use of cloud-optimized radio access networks will make for a smoother migration to 5G. The trial, which took place from March to May of this year, encompassed radio sites in the city of Chelm and the "virtualized" part of the baseband running in a data center in Lublin, around 70km away. The idea is that the baseband processing load is split across the radio cell sites and the data center using Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)'s AirScale Cloud basestation software, making for equally strong network performance on Nokia's cloud infrastructure and Orange's cloud environment.
Does artificial intelligence have a place in the fashion industry? It's certainly a question that keeps us fashion-forward folk at Eurobites Towers awake at night, as our minds race with thoughts of pashminas and sarongs. And it's a question that Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) is addressing, in a roundabout way, in a new report, "Creative machines - how artificial intelligence will impact the future labor market." The report looks at a number of examples where AI or machine learning apparently plays a role in a "creative" context, such as Myntra, an Indian fashon e-commerce company that uses AT to identify "trending" colors, patterns and cuts. The full report is available here.
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) is adding live data-sharing and collaboration services from London-based fintech company Ipushpull to Radianz Cloud, its secure financial network. The Ipushpull software allows real-time data to be securely shared between different applications such as Excel and messaging services.
On another BT-related front, Openreach , its quasi-autonomous network access unit, has announced that around 2,500 homes and businesses in rural parts of the English county of Nottinghamshire are to be put within reach of fiber broadband. In what is the third phase of a long-term project, £2.7 million (US$3.5 million) -- around half of it from the public sector -- is being spent on rolling out speeds of up to 330 Mbit/s in the districts of Bassetlaw and Newark & Sherwood.
Telenor ASA (Nasdaq: TELN) is making changes to its management, particularly in its remaining Asian operations. Among the moves: Alexandra Reich becomes the new CEO of dtac, its Thailand unit, while Sharad Mehrotra has been appointed CEO of Telenor Myanmar. And our official Name of the Week, Siri Birgitte Bang Berge, has been appointed general counsel, reporting directly to the group president and CEO.