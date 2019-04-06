Eurobites: Nokia Exercises Its 5G Bragging Rights

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Huawei launches ad campaign as Trump puts the screws on UK; Scottish QoE specialist Ciqual acquired.
Nokia is effectively sticking two Finnish fingers up to hapless Huawei by bragging that it has more commercial 5G deals in place around the world -- 42, at the last count -- than anyone else. Since the end of March, the vendor claims that it has seen an average of one major contract win each week, with more to be announced soon. Among the big-name operators that have taken the Nokia path to 5G are T-Mobile, Telia and SoftBank. In a statement, the vendor's president and CEO, Rajeev Suri, said that now was "Nokia's time to shine." Apart from anything else, Nokia is keen to address some negative publicity surrounding its 5G strike-rate, not least reports that 5G shipments to South Korea were falling behind schedule and its removal from Vodafone's radio access network in the UK. (See Eurobites: Ericsson, Nokia Get the 5G Call From SoftBank, Is Nokia Losing the 5G Race? and Nokia Suffers 5G Blues in Q1, Stock Slumps.)
Also in flak-fighting mode is the aforementioned Huawei, which has launched a new advertising campaign embracing print, digital and outdoor media, ostensibly to "promote the benefits of connectivity in the UK." The timing of the launch is interesting, coming as it does on the day outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May meets with US President Donald Trump in London to talk, it is expected, about the UK's relationship with Huawei, among other things. (See Eurobites: Trump to Use UK State Visit to Bang On About Huawei.)
Scottish quality of experience (QoE) specialist Ciqual, which combines data from handsets and networks to gauge customer experience, has been acquired by OSS and analytics vendor Teoco for an undisclosed sum. Ciqual's technology is already integrated into Teoco's Digital Analytics tool: Now that it's part of the portfolio, it will be "better integrated into other capabilities including financial analytics, revenue assurance and the full suite of MNO/MVNO solutions," notes Teoco in its press release about the deal.
Investment company Kinnevik is to divest its shareholding in Millicom, the operator that has extensive interests in Latin American and Africa. Kinnevik will offer to divest 29% of the 37.2% of Millicom shares it owns, Reuters reports.
Industrial testing company TÜV Rheinland has opted for Aryaka's SD-WAN-as-a-service offering to connect more than 20 office locations worldwide. TÜV Rheinland said it went down the SD-WAN route after it found it was having trouble with poor customer service, long lead times and higher costs from MPLS providers when opening new locations in the more remote parts of the world.
Ericsson has promoted Stella Medlicott to the position of SVP and head of marketing and corporate relations. Medlicott joined Ericsson in 2014 following the Swedish vendor's acquisition of Red Bee Media, where she held the position of chief marketing officer.
Amsterdam-based Insight TV has launched its HD channel on Sky Deutschland's pay-TV platform, which serves subscribers in both Germany and Austria. Insight TV describes itself as the world's leading 4K Ultra HD HDR broadcaster and producer of native Ultra HD content.
BT's underwhelming new logo will get its first official airing, on a batch of soccer training kit, as part of the operator's new five-year sponsorship agreement with The FA, which runs soccer in the UK. The deal also sees BT's mobile arm, EE, continue to provide connectivity to, and have its brand plastered all over, London's Wembley Stadium.