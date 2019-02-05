Eurobites: Huaweigate Triggers Political Earthquake in UK

Portugal's ONI Telecom is to address its enterprise cloud and data center interconnection needs by deploying Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Demarcation (PSD), a low-latency network interface device that provides network demarcation at customer premises sites. This will help ONI Telecom provide guaranteed 10G wavelength services to its enterprise customers in key metro markets.
Icelandic service provider Síminn has called on Ericsson to help it modernize and expand its radio network and generally prepare for the arrival of 5G. Síminn is also considering the introduction of new IoT services on its 4G network, possibly through Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and Cat-M1.
First-quarter group revenue at Swisscom fell 0.9% year-on-year to 2.86 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion), while EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) was up 5.8% to CHF1.11 billion ($1.08 billion). In a statement, CEO Urs Shaeppi said that the market is still "being driven by falling prices and promotions" which makes it difficult for Swisscom to gear its services "specifically to customer requirements."