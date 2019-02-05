Eurobites: Huaweigate Triggers Political Earthquake in UK

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: ONI Telecom does data center interconnect with Nokia; Síminn prepares for 5G with Ericsson; Swisscom Q1 revenue slips.

  • Huaweigate: It's the hoo-ha that keeps on giving. Yesterday (Wednesday) saw the sacking of UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson for allegedly leaking information from a meeting of Britain's National Security Council regarding plans to allow Huawei to play a part in the building of the "non-core" elements of the UK's coming 5G network. But, as the BBC reports, Williamson maintains his innocence of the charge, telling Sky News that he "swore on his children's lives" that it wasn't him. Now, it seems, the police may get involved. To be continued… (See Eurobites: UK Gives Huawei the Nod on 'Non-Core' 5G Network Elements and US Won't Work With Countries That Use Huawei, Pompeo Warns.)

  • Portugal's ONI Telecom is to address its enterprise cloud and data center interconnection needs by deploying Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Demarcation (PSD), a low-latency network interface device that provides network demarcation at customer premises sites. This will help ONI Telecom provide guaranteed 10G wavelength services to its enterprise customers in key metro markets.

  • Icelandic service provider Síminn has called on Ericsson to help it modernize and expand its radio network and generally prepare for the arrival of 5G. Síminn is also considering the introduction of new IoT services on its 4G network, possibly through Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and Cat-M1.

  • First-quarter group revenue at Swisscom fell 0.9% year-on-year to 2.86 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion), while EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) was up 5.8% to CHF1.11 billion ($1.08 billion). In a statement, CEO Urs Shaeppi said that the market is still "being driven by falling prices and promotions" which makes it difficult for Swisscom to gear its services "specifically to customer requirements."

