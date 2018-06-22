Eurobites: Ericsson, MTN Put the Skids Under 5G

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: CityFibre goes private following acquisition; Orange offers Earth data; copyright rules may get tougher for FANG gang.
Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) and MTN Group Ltd. have combined on what they say is Africa's first "use case" to demonstrate 5G mobility, achieving more than 1.6 Gbit/s data throughput on 100MHz TDD spectrum with 5ms latency in a moving vehicle. The demonstration took place on a skid pan in Pretoria, South Africa, with the audience able to view a live feed of what the driver was seeing from the car as it careered around the track. In the second part of the demo, the driver's windscreen was obscured, leaving him to navigate the track from a live feed from a 4K video camera to his virtual reality headset. Four radio units, baseband equipment and a 5G user equipment prototype were all used in the demo.
Orange Business Services has teamed up with Airbus and Capgemini to launch a new service that uses Orange's secure public cloud to allow the public to access observational data about the Earth collated by the European Space Agency's Copernicus program. It's called Sobloo, and you can watch a nice video of it here.
A European Parliament committee has voted for tougher copyright rules, which could make life more difficult for the online giants such as Google, forcing them to share revenues with publishers and take the rap for copyright infringement on the Internet. As Reuters reports, the vote, by the Legal Affairs Committee, is likely to become the European Parliament's official position on the issue in future negotiations with member states.
Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) is trumpeting the fact that it's recently commissioned around 300 new basestations as it puts 163,000 customers within reach of LTE and extends its LTE population coverage to 94.4%.