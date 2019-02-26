Eurobites: Ericsson Makes 5G Hay in Middle East

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telenor runs 5G trials in Denmark with Nokia; Deutsche Telekom cozies up to SK Telecom; Orange joins ULE Alliance; Tele2 lands M2M gig with energy firm.
Ericsson is building up its 5G credentials in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia's STC and Qatar's Ooredoo both turning to the Swedish vendor to help with the launch of their respective "next-generation" mobile networks. STC will use Ericsson commercial hardware in combination with its radio access network (RAN), packet core, transport, and Network Manager offerings, while Ooredoo has opted for a range of Ericsson 5G technologies to help make its "Supernet" fully 5G-ready.
Telenor is to run 5G trials in Denmark, using Nokia's AirScale basestations and associated technology to test the new standard's capabilities in both the RAN and the mobile core. The trials, which start in the second quarter of 2019, will support the usual 5G use-case suspects, including robotics control and industrial automation.
Deutsche Telekom has extended its collaboration with South Korea's SK Telecom, signing a "strategic partnership" agreement at MWC that will see the two companies working together to seek out join opportunities in LTE and 5G networks, OTT media, security and cloud services.
Following its decision to use ULE wireless technology to launch its Connected Home service in France, Orange has announced it is now a member of the ULE Alliance. ULE is based on DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology, which is widely used for cordless phones.
Sweden's Tele2 has won the contract to provide energy company Fortum with a range of managed M2M services -- "smart grid" and home automation among them -- in the Nordics and Baltics.