Eurobites: Ericsson Intros Standalone NR Software & More in 5G Fusillade

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Airtel Africa sets price for London IPO; Truespeed plans residential Ethernet 10Gbit/s service; Prysmian lands UK deal with CityFibre.
Ericsson is hoping to further buff up its 5G credentials by unveiling new standalone New Radio (NR) software, high-capacity massive MIMO radios and an edge offering for distributed cloud services. The standalone 5G NR software, says Ericsson, can be installed on the vendor's existing Radio System hardware, while its Edge NFVI product is being pitched to service providers keen to make hay in the areas of augmented reality, gaming and other contexts that require low latency and high bandwidth. (See Ericsson Enhances Its 5G Portfolio and Ericsson Ups 5G Forecast by 400M Subs.)
Airtel Africa, a division of Indian telco giant Bharti Airtel, has revealed its IPO price range as its moves closer to a listing on the London Stock Exchange. The range at 80 pence-100 pence per share values Airtel Africa, which has almost 100 million customers across 14 markets, at between £3 billion and £3.62 billion (US$3.79 billion and $4.57 billion), excluding any over-allotment. For more details, see this article at our sister site, Connecting Africa.
UK regional broadband network operator Truespeed has announced plans to offer a dedicated, point-to-point, active Ethernet 10Gbit/s service later this year following a small pilot deployment of a 10Gbit/s-capable customer premises gateway box from Danish vendor DKT. The Bristol, UK-based operator, which already offers 1Gbit/s and 100Mbit/s services, says that its network equipment is already designed to offer such services as all customers are connected to a 10Gbit/s SFP+ (small form pluggable plus) port on the optical line terminal. It'll be interesting to find out what residential users will have to pay for the service and what might encourage them to sign up for such truly super-fast speeds once the service is available: Maybe cloud-based gaming services such as Google's Stadia and Microsoft's Project Xcloud might be the catalyst.
Italian cables vendor Prysmian has been awarded "strategic supplier agreement" status by UK alternative network operator CityFibre. An initial multi-million-pound, two-year deal will see Prysmian supply optical cable for underground and aerial deployments as CityFibre continues to build out its wholesale access network in multiple cities as part of an ambitious £2.5 billion investment plan. For more details, see this media announcement.
Nokia has bagged another customer for its Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 offering in the shape of Gulf Bridge International (GBI), a company that provides managed IP services to enterprise customers throughout the EMEA region and in Asia too. With SD-WAN 2.0 on board, says Nokia, GBI's customers will be able to set up automated services with specific policies related to availability, reliability or security, via a single interface.