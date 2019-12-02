Eurobites: Ericsson, Intel Combine on Software-Defined Infrastructure for 5G

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: US Secretary of State Pompeo pummels Huawei in Hungary; Nokia offers IoT-in-a-box; Allison Kirkby joins BT board; how to monitor your smart baby.
Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) is teaming up with chip giant Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) to develop what they are describing as a "software defined infrastructure for the 5G era." The agreement includes, among other things, the alignment of development efforts relating to Ericsson's SDI Manager software and Intel's Rack Scale Design program. The plan is to offer jointly developed software and hardware in future Ericsson hardware platforms, and possibly with Intel's server products too. Ericsson will be showing its SDI Manager at Mobile World Congress later this month.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is making a play for the "just add water" instant IoT market, unveiling four vertical-market offerings that are based on its Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) infrastructure. The offerings, intended for operators wanting a pain-free way to attract potential IoT customers, include IoT sensors, user applications and business models tailored to four specific sectors -- in this case, agriculture, livestock management, logistics and asset management.
Allot Ltd. (Nasdaq: ALLT), the Israeli analytics and security systems specialist, has landed a gig keeping tabs on/attending to the security needs of Safaricom's fixed and mobile customers. Safaricom is the market leader in Kenya but looks likely to face stiff competition from a merger of Telkom Kenya and the Kenyan unit of Bharti Airtel. (See Eurobites: Bharti Unit, Telkom Kenya to Merge Operations.)
Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM) is considering an appeal against the decision by ComCom, Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission, to further reduce network access prices for the years 2013 to 2016. According to a statement, it is the mandated reductions in the cost of leased lines of between 65% and 80% that Swisscom "finds difficult to comprehend."
TalkTalk , the UK quad-play provider, has joined forces with Silicon Valley WiFi specialist Plume to launch what it's calling a "smart home service bundle" to customers willing to pay £9 (US$11.50) a month for the privilege. The service, which sounds more like a WiFi optimization package than a remote-control-of-your-fridge kind of deal, includes Plume's trademark Adaptive WiFi technology as well as advanced parental controls.
And talking of parental controls… BT has launched what it claims is the UK's first voice-controlled Smart Baby Monitor (though we're not sure what you're supposed to use to keep an eye on those dumb babies). Touchingly, the monitor enables couch-potato parents to ask Alexa or Google Assistant to play a lullaby, report on the temperature of the baby's room and turn motion detection on or off.