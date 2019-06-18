Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: fiber takes a hold in France; Sharon White to step down from Ofcom; Channel 4 readies new ad data platform.
A GSMA study estimates that a ban on the use of Chinese telecom equipment would add around €55 billion ($62 billion) to the cost of 5G network rollout in Europe, Reuters reports. The higher bill would be the result of both "higher input costs" following a "significant loss of competition" and the need to replace existing infrastructure before carrying out 5G upgrades. (See Huawei 5G Ban May Cost UK £7B, Say Telcos in Panicky Report.)
French telecom regulator Arcep has released its latest "scoreboard" checking progress in the fixed broadband and "superfast" broadband market. During the first quarter of 2019, superfast (30Mbit/s download speeds or more) broadband subscriptions rose by 565,000 to reach 9.5 million, an increase of 2 million subscriptions year-on-year. (Last year the equivalent increase was 1.7 million, so the trend is encouraging.) The vast majority of this growth is attributable to the increase in fiber-to-the-home/building subscriptions, which rose by 515,000 compared to the previous quarter.
After four years at the helm of UK communications regulator Ofcom, Sharon White has decided to depart the choppy waters of telecom regulation and sail into the watery death vortex that is retail. She is expected to leave Ofcom at the end of the year to become chairman of the The John Lewis Partnership, a retailer of some renown that has, like many of its rivals, been going through some tough times of late, not least in its brick-and-mortar stores. For more on White's move, and a discussion of her legacy, see this story on our sister site, Telecoms.com.
British broadcaster Channel 4 is to launch a new video-on-demand advertising platform that it says will enable advertisers to match their own customer audience segments across Channel 4's various outlets in a "cookie-less, GDPR compliant" way for the first time. "Project Agora," as the platform has been codenamed, will go live in the fall. For more on this, see this Digital TV Europe article.
Austrian cable operators Kabelplus and Salzburg AG have become the latest customers of the IPTV/security combo comprising Ocilion and Verimatrix. The operators have each chosen on-premises IPTV offerings from Ocilion that are secured by Verimatrix. (See Verimatrix, Ocilion Team on IPTV Delivery Across Austria.)