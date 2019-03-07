Video

Ericsson's Lindgren on Vodafone's 5G Launch

7/3/2019
50%
50%
Marielle Lindgren, CEO for the UK and Ireland at Ericsson, talks to Light Reading's Iain Morris about Vodafone's launch of 5G services in the UK, what kind of applications 5G enables and Ericsson's role in the operator's 5G rollout.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT