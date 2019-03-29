Video

Ericsson CTO & EXFO Founder on 5G Done Right

3/29/2019
As 5G moves from concept to execution, how can operators make sure they do 5G right, capitalizing on the new opportunities around them? Ericsson's Group CTO Erik Ekudden, and EXFO's founder and Executive Chairman Germain Lamonde discuss the next steps for switching on 5G.
